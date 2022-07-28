Cold Hearted Woman from Dave Adkins

Mountain Fever Records has a new single this week for Dave Adkins, the third from his upcoming We’re All Crazy album, due to hit next week.

A native of eastern Kentucky, Dave has been singing bluegrass music since he was in high school. After just a couple of years performing at Dollywood, he was named a Kentucky Colonel, the highest honor given by the Commonwealth, for his artistic achievements. After a brief diversion into country and rock, Adkins has been back with his first musical love for more than a decade.

This latest single is a song he wrote, Cold Hearted Woman, a driving grasser inspired by a chance discussion Adkins overheard. In it a a man used that appellation to describe a woman who seemed to everyone else to be a sweetheart.

“I couldn’t stop thinking about that conversation and him describing her as being so cold-hearted, so I wrote this song. I hope you enjoy it.”

He is supported on the track by Aaron Ramey on guitar, Jason Davis on banjo, Will Clark on mandolin, and Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, bass, and harmony vocals.

Check it out…

The Dave Adkins Band has just finished a swing along the west coast, and is set to perform this weekend at the Musicians Against Childhood Cancer festival in Ohio. The following week they hit Pickin’ in Parsons in West Virginia, The Osborne Brothers Hometown Festival and CamFest in Kentucky, and the Milan Bluegrass Festival in Michigan. You can see all their dates on Dave’s official web site.

Cold Hearted Woman is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

The We’re All Crazy album drops on August 5.