Colby Laney signs with Sound Biscuit Records

Sound Biscuit Records has announced the signing of veteran bluegrass performer Colby Laney to the label. Involved in bluegrass performance since his teens, most folks know him best for his time on guitar and vocals for the Larry Stephenson Band and Volume Five.

Colby started in the bluegrass program at ETSU when he was awarded a public performance scholarship at 17 years of age, and made his first appearance on the Grand Ole Opry a year later. While still in school he worked with Next Best Thing, which featured Rhona Vincent’s two daughters, Sally and Tensel.

He earned hard won experienced touring with Stephenson, but really came into his own during a multi-year tenure with Volume Five. Singing tenor to Glenn Harrell and supplying solid rhythm and lead guitar, he also wrote one of their more popular songs, Rich Man’s Daughter. Laney also made prominent contributions to Darren Nicholson’s terrific new album, Wanderer, as producer, also providing guitar and harmony vocals.

Colby says that he is psyched to get started on new music with his new label partner.

“I am excited to join forces with Sound Biscuit and embark on this next chapter of my musical journey. The label’s passion for preserving and advancing bluegrass music aligns perfectly with my own artistic vision. Together, I am confident that we will create something truly special.”

Label head Dave Maggard feels the same way.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Colby Laney to the Sound Biscuit family. Colby’s exceptional musicianship, captivating songwriting abilities, and impressive accolades make him a standout artist in the bluegrass community. We are committed to supporting Colby’s artistic vision and believe that our collaboration will result in remarkable contributions to the genre.”

Expect to hear new music from Colby Laney on Sound Biscuit Records in the coming months.