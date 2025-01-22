Cody Tinnin and Allan Sanders to Kristy Cox & Grasstime

Australian bluegrass singer turned Nashville resident Kristy Cox has brought in two new members to her touring band, Grasstime. Both are experienced players who should be familiar to many in the bluegrass community.

Cody Tinnin has come aboard on bass, and Allan Sanders on banjo. Tinnin spent a decade on bass with The Stillhouse Junkies, but left them at the end of last year and has joined up with Kristy. Sanders has been playing banjo and guitar, and singing bluegrass for some time.

They join Cox on guitar and lead vocal, Robbie Morris on guitar and vocal, Jason Bailey on mandolin, and Ellie Hakanson on fiddle and vocals.

Morris, who also serves as bandleader, welcomes these two new members of Grasstime.

“Cody and Allan are incredible musicians and even better people. Their talent, experience, and love for bluegrass music fit perfectly with what we’re building together. I couldn’t be more excited for the journey ahead.”

And the boss lady agrees, saying that she’s psyched for the season to begin.

“Cody and Allan bring a whole new energy to the band. Their artistry and dedication inspire all of us. I’m excited to hit the stage and studio with this amazing lineup.”

Here’s a couple of peeks at the new lineup during a recent show at Nashville’s Station Inn. First a snippet from Kristy’s latest single, Front Porch of Paradise…

…and their take on a Hank Williams classic.

Clearly a strong sound.

Head on over to Kristy’s web site to learn more about her and Grasstime, and check when they might be playing in your area.