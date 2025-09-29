Cody Farrar leaving Breaking Grass

Cody Farrar, who has served as guitarist, lead vocalist, and primary songwriter for northern Mississippi’s Breaking Grass for nearly two decades, has announced his intention to step away from the band.

Fortunately, the band is determined to keep Breaking Grass going in his absence, but says that they will be taking a brief break to reconfigure the popular recording and touring act.

Speaking jointly, they shared…

“It is with heavy hearts that we announce a short hiatus and reconfiguration of Breaking Grass as Cody Farrar steps back to focus on what means most, family

Cody is a founder and instrumental part in each and every step that Breaking Grass has taken. Through the better part of 18 years we have traveled the world, shared joy with our fans, and gained a loyal fan base that have become extended family. We thank you all for the support and kindness that we have received all of these years, as we owe every bit of success to our family, friends, fans, promoters, DJs, and God.

We set out many years ago on a mission to create a sound that was fresh, inviting, and original. The bluegrass and roots community welcomed us with open arms and gave us friendships that will last a lifetime. Through six chart topping albums, a published documentary, multiple nominations and awards, we have been blessed. As we grow in our careers and personal lives, our immediate families have stood by our side and supported us along the way, every step.

For all of us, this is a chance to give back, cherish, and enjoy this time off with family, and for some this is a chance to reconfigure and give our fans more great Breaking Grass music. We remain like brothers and our families are as close as ever.

Although only one live performance remains in this configuration, we strive to give you the most exciting and memorable experience. Our family, our fans, and our Savior have all made Breaking Grass more than a few southern boys ever thought it could be. We thank you and will see you on the road!

Stay tuned for the next chapter from Breaking Grass.”

That final show with Cody will be in his hometown of Booneville, MS on October 18.

We’ll be awaiting further news from Breaking Grass.