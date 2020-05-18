COCID-19 video from Backline – If Corona Don’t Get Me, Quarantine Will

South Carolina’s Backline has used their time under restrictions well. They have recorded a new single, with a music video, using all the social distancing precautions that we’ve all been seeing this past couple months.

It was one of those instant songs that guitarist/vocalist Katelyn Ingardia wrote, prompted by a friend who suggested a title, If Corona Don’t Get Me, Quarantine Will.

She quickly created this grassy, 3/4 time number which the band recorded at bass player Chris Williamson’s home studio, and shot the video separately, which Backline’s manager, Kandice Tucker, put into its final form.

According to Katelyn, it was born of the frustration everyone is feeling with this extra burden added to their lives.

“This song came out of nowhere for me, but after seeing everyone in quarantine, and reading the things that people were struggling with and doing while at home, the song flew onto the paper. I thought, ‘Man, if Covid don’t get folks, this quarantine looks like it might.’ It isn’t that we don’t take the virus seriously, we just wanted to do something light and funny to help brighten this strange time we find ourselves in.

The music video was such a blast. We tried our very best to depict what we were feeling during this quarantine. We sure hope it can bring you a chuckle!”

In addition to Katelyn and Chris, Backline is Travis Tucker on reso-guitar, Zachary Carter on banjo, Milom Williams II on mandolin, and Clint White III on fiddle.

If Corona Don’t Get Me, Quarantine Will will be released next week by Mountain Fever Records. Look for it wherever you stream or download music online. The track should be available this evening from AirPlay Direct.