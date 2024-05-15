Coalmine drops for Wilson Banjo Co.

Pinecastle Records has a new single for Wilson Banjo Co., a band which sounds like it should be a lutherie shop – and it is – but is also and actually a bluegrass performing act.

Wilson Banjo Co. is, indeed, a banjo building outfit, run by Steve Wilson, who also plays banjo with the band of the same name. His musical partner is Sarah Logan, whose engaging vocals have delivered a good bit of attention to the group of late.

Their latest single, Coalmine, blends their bluegrass roots with something of an acoustic country sound, courtesy of Adam Plott’s subtle percussion and Logan’s fiddling. It was written by Barbie Blankenship Owens, and shares the story of a wife who waits every day for her husband to emerge from the mine. But it’s not a dire and mournful number, but a fun, upbeat song of love and trust.

Studio guests on the track include Heather Mabe on guitar and Jamie Carter on bass.

Have a listen…

Coalmine is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.