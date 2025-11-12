Coal Dust from Irene Kelley, featuring The Kruger Brothers

Of late we’ve been hearing from storied bluegrass singer and songwriter Irene Kelley mostly with new music from her venture with her two daughters, i.e., Women of Kelley. But this week we get a single of her solo work, in association with The Kruger Brothers.

It’s a song called Coal Dust, more of Irene’s family remembrances, which she wrote with Bobby Starnes. Inspired by her grandparents, Paul and Justyna Verchuck, Kelley sings of hard-working people who came to the US to make a new life.

She explained a bit about the Verchuks, and the song they instilled in her heart.

“They were Polish immigrants who worked a farm in Western Pennsylvania and made it their home. My grandfather descended into the Westmoreland County coal mines each day while my grandma raised eight children, distilled moonshine, and fed Depression-era drifters who slept in the barn after jumping off trains.

I shared this story with Bobby Starnes, who was moved to help me tell not just my family’s story, but so many others. Those slag dumps once towered on both sides of the road all the way into town — now they’re gone, replaced by flat grasslands. My grandparents’ vintage wedding photo became the perfect cover. The Kruger Brothers laid down a beautiful track — I’m blessed to work with them again — and Wayne Southard’s harmony vocal completed it.”

With Irene out front on lead vocal, support comes from Jens Kruger on banjo, mandolin, and accordion. Uwe Kruger on guitar, Joel Landsberg on bass, and Jody Call on percussion. Kelley and Wayne Southard add harmony vocals.

As you would expect, it’s a lovely song, beautifully recorded. Have a listen.

Coal Dust is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.