CMH to re-issue classic Lester Flatt album

CMH Records is bringing back a classic recording, Lester Flatt’s final album from 1978, Pickin’ Time, as a digital reissue.
Bluegrass fans need no reminders of just how consequential Lester Flatt was in the birthing of bluegrass music. From his part as a sideman in Bill Monroe’s “Original Bluegrass Band,” to his enduring partnership with Earl Scruggs that followed, to his time as a solo artist after the breakup of Flatt & Scruggs, not many names, faces, or voices have left as deep an impression on our music than did Lester’s.
Pickin’ Time was initially released on LP roughly a year before Flatt’s passing in May of 1979, and featured his touring band at that time: Marty Stuart on mandolin, Kenny Ingram on banjo, Curly Seckler on guitar, Tater Tate on fiddle, Pete Corum on bass, and Charlie Nixon on reso-guitar.
Tracks include new songs at the time of recording, as well as classics from the Flatt & Scruggs catalog.
- It’s Pickin’ Time
- Goin’ Up On Black Mountain
- I Love You Until I Am Dizzy
- Bluegrass Shuffle
- Cabin On the Hill
- We Don’t Care What Mama Allow
- Uncle Billy Play Your Fiddle for Me
- If You Ain’t Tried It Don’t Knock It
- I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight
- On My Mind
- Auction Sale
- Little Brown Church (In the White Oak Grove)
The June 16 re-release will mark its first availability on digital media for streaming and download. This is one every bluegrass fan should have in their library. A true blast from the past.
Pickin’ Time from Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass, will be available June 16 from popular download and streaming services online. The tracks are available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.