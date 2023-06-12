CMH to re-issue classic Lester Flatt album

CMH Records is bringing back a classic recording, Lester Flatt’s final album from 1978, Pickin’ Time, as a digital reissue.

Bluegrass fans need no reminders of just how consequential Lester Flatt was in the birthing of bluegrass music. From his part as a sideman in Bill Monroe’s “Original Bluegrass Band,” to his enduring partnership with Earl Scruggs that followed, to his time as a solo artist after the breakup of Flatt & Scruggs, not many names, faces, or voices have left as deep an impression on our music than did Lester’s.

Pickin’ Time was initially released on LP roughly a year before Flatt’s passing in May of 1979, and featured his touring band at that time: Marty Stuart on mandolin, Kenny Ingram on banjo, Curly Seckler on guitar, Tater Tate on fiddle, Pete Corum on bass, and Charlie Nixon on reso-guitar.

Tracks include new songs at the time of recording, as well as classics from the Flatt & Scruggs catalog.

It’s Pickin’ Time Goin’ Up On Black Mountain I Love You Until I Am Dizzy Bluegrass Shuffle Cabin On the Hill We Don’t Care What Mama Allow Uncle Billy Play Your Fiddle for Me If You Ain’t Tried It Don’t Knock It I’ll Be All Smiles Tonight On My Mind Auction Sale Little Brown Church (In the White Oak Grove)

The June 16 re-release will mark its first availability on digital media for streaming and download. This is one every bluegrass fan should have in their library. A true blast from the past.

Pickin’ Time from Lester Flatt & The Nashville Grass, will be available June 16 from popular download and streaming services online. The tracks are available now to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.