CMH Records releases Osborne Brothers Bluegrass Concerto digitally

Posted on by John Lawless

CMH Records has announced the initial digital release of a classic Osborne Brothers album, Bluegrass Concerto, from 1979.

This album was extremely popular in its day as it was the second of only two all-instrumental album from Bobby and Sonny Osborne, the first being completely out of print. It was recorded with the great Buddy Spicher on fiddle and other strings, Ray Edenton and Benny Birchfield on guitar, and Jimmy D. Brock on bass. Robby Osborne also adds drums on a few tracks.

It includes Sonny’s masterpiece medley of Scuggs tunes as the title track, plus Bobby’s classic mandolin number, Sure Fire, both definitional for the Brothers. Many of the others are tunes Bobby wrote, along with standards like Jesse James and I’ll Fly Away.

The original tape masters have been digitally remastered for this release, which is available today from the popular download and streaming services, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.

Bluegrass Concerto is a must have for any fan of The Osborne Brothers, and any serious students of the music.

Many thanks to CMH for offering it in the preferred delivery method of modern music audiences!

