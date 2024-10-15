CMH creates digital re-issue of Feudin’ Again

CMH Records has dug deep into their vaults for another classic album of yesteryear, and pulled out Arthur Smith and Don Reno’s 1979 record, Feudin’ Again, for a digital reissue. The label tells us that this release, set for this Friday, October 18, will mark the first time this project has ever been offered for streaming or download purchase.

The company was very active in bluegrass music in the 1970s and ’80s, after being founded by Arthur Smith, notorious as the writer of major instrumental hits Guitar Boogie and Feudin’ Banjos, also recorded as Fussin’ Banjos and Dueling Banjos. It was under the latter title that it was used in the 1972 film, Deliverance, and became extremely popular on radio for a full year, helping drive the movie’s popularity. That success led him to join up with Martin Haerle to form CMH, who had the idea to continue recording artists and musical styles being ignored by the larger labels.

While they were active, CMH released albums from top bluegrass acts like The Osborne Brothers, Lester Flatt, Mac Wiseman, Jim & Jesse, The Bluegrass Cardinals, Benny Martin, and many others, as well as older artists like Merle Travis, Joe & Rose Maphis, and Grandpa Jones.

With a wealth of older titles, and their newer Pickin’ On series, the label is still in operation, and still reissuing classics like this latest from Don and Arthur.

Feudin’ Again is a reunion album for Smith and Reno, hence the name, and includes a dozen swing and dixieland standards with Don on banjo and Arthur on lead guitar. Studio support came from Clay Smith on guitar, David Floyd on bass, and Paul Collier on drums. It’s a must for any Don Reno fan, and especially students of his distinctive banjo style.

While the full album doesn’t drop until October 18, a debut single is available now, their take on a popular song from the 1920s, Has Anybody Seen My Gal, also known as Five Foot Two.

Have a listen…

Pre-orders for Feudin’ Again are enabled now online, and Has Anybody Seen My Gal is available now as Five Foot Two, Eyes of Blue from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.