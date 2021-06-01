Classic Solos of Josh Graves video from Rob Ickes

Attention reso slidesters!

Here’s a great opportunity to go deep inside and study some of the foundational solos that established the bluegrass dobro style through the music of Josh Graves. In his newest video course for Rob’s Reso Room, master reso-guitarist Rob Ickes teaches five classic solos from Josh’s time with Flatt & Scruggs, plus some important tips about his accompaniment approach with the band.

Bluegrass historians know that when Lester Flatt and Earl Scruggs left Bill Monroe’s band in 1948, and shortly thereafter decided to form their own group, they chose to differentiate themselves from Monroe by not including a mandolin in The Foggy Mountain Boys. They hired Josh Graves instead to play his Dobro guitar, introducing a different sound into the still developing bluegrass style.

Of course, Josh’s prominence in the group on the radio in the 1950s spawned many imitators, and now the reso-guitar is as much a part of bluegrass as any instrument Monroe had used.

Ickes was one of many inspired to take up the resophonic guitar through hearing Graves on Flatt & Scruggs recordings, and he now offers students a course designed to ensure that contemporary players understand this pioneering player.

Included in the Classic Solos of Josh Graves course are note-by-note breakdowns of Randy Lynn Rag, Ground Speed, Reuben, Jennifer’s Waltz, and Little Rosewood Casket, plus a section demonstrating and teaching The Josh Chop, a technique he developed to mimic the sound of a mandolin chop.

The course is available either by subscribing to Rob’s Reso Room, which gives you access to all the instructional material Rob has created, or by purchasing the video class for a one time fee of $50.

Rob breaks down what’s included in this video teaser.

The video course runs two and a half hours, and includes tablature for the songs included. You can find full details online.