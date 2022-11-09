Claire Lynch & Jim Hurst shows this weekend

Celebrated bluegrass singer and songwriter Claire Lynch is making one of her rare public appearances in Dallas, GA this weekend, accompanied by her long time friend and collaborator, Jim Hurst.

Since marrying and moving to Canada a few years ago, Claire has done very few live shows, though she does continue to produce new music. Her most recent was a single in March of this year, Who But Man, which she co-wrote.

Lynch plans to take all of 2023 off from performing live, so fans are encouraged to make either the Georgia show on November 13, or one on the 12th in Nashville.

The show in Dallas, GA is a benefit performance for Georgia-Vich Farm Animal Rescue & Wild Nest Bird Rehab. It will be held at the Paulding Northwest Atlanta Airport in the Comanche Room. It is sponsored by Musical Charities, Inc, who host special event concerts in the Atlanta area.

This show will be an intimate performance by Claire and Jim, starting at 3:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance online.

On the 12th Claire is reuniting with her Claire Lynch Band (Matt Wingate on mandolin, Mike Gaisbacher on bass, and Jim Hurst on guitar) for a show in the Ford Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame & Museum. Also appearing are Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, and Jim Hurst & Missy Raines. This is also a daytime concert, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Tickets for the Nashville show are included in the admission fee to the museum. Museum members can attend at no charge, and have the ability to reserve seats for this Bluegrass and Beyond performance on Saturday.

For Claire Lynch fans in or near Nashville or Atlanta, this will be your last chance for at least 14 months to hear her sing live.