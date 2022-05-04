Circus No. 9 to Bonfire Records

Skip to content
Bonfire Music Group, a division of Pinecastle Records, has announced the signing of progressive string band and alt-bluegrass outfit Circus No. 9 to the label.
Playing now as a trio, the group includes Thomas Cassell on mandolin, Vince Ilagan on bass, and Ben Garnett on guitar. Until recently, the Circus also feature banjo wunderkind Matthew Davis, who is now in seminary studying to become a priest.
Based in Tennessee, the band says that they are delighted to release their next album with Bonfire, representing the music they made together over a two year period.
“It was a labor of love to record, assemble, and bring to life the music we played as a band from 2018-2020. This is a record truest in kind – serving to document one unique sound between musicians at a moment in time. Despite our friend Matthew Davis’ departure from the band in 2020, we are undoubtedly thrilled to present this music to you now, and to bring it to life on stages everywhere.”
The self-titled record is set for a July 1 release, with a debut single,
, due to hit next Tuesday. Steampipe Coffee
Having seen
Circus No. 9 perform live, we can assure you that they are a remarkable ensemble, well worth the attention of anyone who appreciates virtuosity in acoustic/bluegrass music.
Until next week…
