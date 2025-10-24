Circling The Drain video from Steep Canyon Rangers

If we were to tell you that The Steep Canyon Rangers were circling the drain, well… you wouldn’t think anything good.

Circling The Drain is the title of the celebrated Asheville, NC band’s latest single, with no negative connotation whatsoever either stated or implied. The song, written and sung by banjo man Graham Sharp, is, in fact, an anthem of survival, set in a bluesy, party-band, bluegrass vibe.

To introduce it to fans, the Steeps produced a live music video, shot in their beloved Asheville at a Community Concert downtown. They’ve done a fine job matching the studio audio with the live video for a powerful presentation of Circling The Drain.

We have Graham on banjo, with Mike Guggino on mandolin, Aaron Burdett on guitar, Nicky Sanders on fiddle, Barrett Smith on bass, and Mike Ashworth on drums.

Check it out.

Circling The Drain is available now from popular download and streaming services online.