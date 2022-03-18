Cindy Baucom to host Stained Glass Bluegrass on Bluegrass Country

Bluegrass Country, the 24/7 online bluegrass radio service, has announced that Cindy Baucom will be the new host of the popular Stained Glass Bluegrass program, starting this Sunday morning.

The show has quite a venerable history, launching nearly 48 years ago on WAMU, a terrestrial radio station affiliated with American University in Washington, DC. Hosting at the start was Gary Henderson, who also had a Saturday bluegrass program on WAMU, and that after working as a technician all week at NPR. Gary maintained that schedule until 1982 when Red Shipley took over hosting duties, which he continued until 2007 when his health failed, and his long-time assistant Bob Webster became the presenter.

Bluegrass Country entered the scene in 2001, going to a 24 hour online broadcast, which was boosted in 2006 by the station also going out on 88.5 HD2. The following year WAMU stopped broadcasting bluegrass, with all roots and bluegrass programming appearing on Bluegrass Country.

When Bob Webster retired in 2019, the show went to Ivy Sheppard, who hosted from her home studio in North Carolina. And now, it has passed over to Cindy Baucom.

Randy Barrett, President of the Bluegrass Country Foundation which oversees the operation of Bluegrass Country, tells us that they decided it was time for a change.

“Our Stained Glass Bluegrass listeners have enjoyed the sounds of Sunday morning Gospel since 1974 and have been blessed with terrific on-air personalities. We have decided to move in a new direction for the hosting of the show. We greatly appreciate Ivy’s contribution as a deejay, and we wish her the best in future endeavors.”

Cindy Baucom is already among the most popular radio hosts in the US, with her syndicated Knee Deep In Bluegrass program broadcasting each week on 65 terrestrial stations, and another dozen internet stations, including Bluegrass Country. She has been voted the IBMA Broadcaster of the Year twice by her professional peers, and has been inducted into the Blue Ridge Music Hall of Fame.

Baucom says that she considers it a privilege to take this microphone.

“As a broadcaster, to be to given the opportunity to host a long running show like Stained Glass Bluegrass is a real honor. Just like musicians and singers who eventually find themselves in a band they have always looked up to and admired, when approached to take over this role, I did not hesitate in saying yes. And just as original host, Gary Henderson, established when Stained Glass Bluegrass first went on the air, I will present an array of traditional and contemporary bluegrass Gospel music from a wide selection of artists.

Listeners can also expect a cappella quartet singing, as well as duets and trios. My syndicated show of the past 2 decades, Knee-Deep In Bluegrass continues to do well, and can also be heard on BluegrassCountry.

Because of my passion for sharing the music, I started a career in broadcasting when I was 17 years old.”

And she stayed in radio, working for WKSK in West Jefferson, NC, WKBC, North Wilkesboro, and WFMX, in Statesville. Knee Deep In Bluegrass launched in 2003, distributed nationally by the John Boy & Billy Network. Cindy regularly serves as an MC at major bluegrass festivals, and is married to banjo hero, Terry Baucom.

She will be heard on Stained Glass Bluegrass on Sunday mornings from 6:00-10:00 a.m. on Bluegrass Country, re-airing on Wednesday evenings from 7:00-10:00 p.m.