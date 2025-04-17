Cindy Baucom makes Opry debut as guest announcer

Popular syndicated bluegrass radio host Cindy Baucom, whose Knee Deep in Bluegrass show is heard on 70 US terrestrial radio stations and another dozen online, made her debut on the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, April 12 as a guest announcer.

She took the microphone during the Gene Watson portion of the broadcast, and the Opry allowed her to write and deliver her own script for that part of the program.

Cindy says that she was treated as royally as the artists when they debut on the Opry, making her feel welcome and appreciated.

“Backstage at the Opry is a surprisingly relaxed atmosphere, where meaningful visits with musicians and singers take place.

I was assigned my own dressing room (Dressing Room 4) and upon entering, found the custom poster they had prepared to commemorate the occasion.

Tony King, who I first met in the 1980s when he worked with J.D. Crowe, is a full time staff member of the Opry, leading the Opry singers in the house band. It is always fun to catch up with Tony. Opry announcer, Mike Terry, worked in the Charlotte radio market before moving to Nashville and we know a lot of the same broadcasting personalities. Mike introduced me from the stage and made the experience very comfortable. He’s a pro.

After literally four decades as a broadcaster of country, bluegrass and gospel music, standing at the Opry podium behind the microphone felt like a goal achieved and another milestone reached. I am grateful for the experience.

Dan Rogers, the Opry’s senior vice president and executive producer, said I would be back. To get that immediate return invitation certainly gives me something to look forward to and tells me they approved of my portion.”

Wonderful news!

The Opry has been especially open to debuting new bluegrass acts in recent years. Let’s hope they continue to do so, and choose more guest announcers from the bluegrass ranks as well.

Well done Cindy!