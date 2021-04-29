Cincinnati Southern video from James Reams & The Barnstormers

James Reams & The Barnstormers have released a lyric video for another track from their upcoming Like A Flowing River soundtrack album, one James wrote called Cincinnati Southern.

It’s a railroad number, which Reams recalls as a feature of his boyhood imagination.

“When I was a little boy laying in bed in Pine Hollow, Kentucky I would hear those highball freight and passenger trains. They would squall and rumble near were we lived carrying people and coal. We would go down to the track and try to make the engineer pull the whistle, then listen as the rumble slowly faded to nothing.

I love the song, and am so proud of writing it. It truly is part of the soundtrack of my life.”

The new record will include total of 30 songs James has written about his life and times, chosen to celebrate his three decades performing in bluegrass music.

He says that putting it together during the COVID shutdowns hit him hard, as he was unable to work like so many other musical artists.

“These were some of the most difficult times I’ve ever seen. I’m sure many folks didn’t know whether they were going to survive or eat. I’m just grateful for being alive and able to release something meaningful and huge like this, a remembrance of the past with hope for the future.”

Keep an eye out for more information about Like A Flowing River later this year.