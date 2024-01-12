Church Street Blues to be reissued in hi-def

Craft Recordings has announced an April reissue of Tony Rice’s Church Street Blues, the flatpick guitar maestro’s only true solo project, originally released in 1983 by Sugar Hill Records. The album found Tony in fine voice, accompanying himself on guitar, on a set of classic songs and tunes that he made his own with this record, with only a second guitar behind him on the three instrumental numbers.

Bluegrass fans and artists alike identify this as not only Tony’s defining work, but as among the most influential acoustic recordings of the 20th century. Few serious grassers or guitarists need to be reminded of the impact or importance of this record, especially when it first hit, and the Rice rhythm guitar style had not become as dominant and de rigueur as it is today.

Craft has cut new plates from the original AAA analog tapes, and pressed LPs in 180-gram vinyl. A limited run of Church Street Blues in transparent red vinyl will also be available, along with a high definition digital version of the album.

The track listing reads like a greatest hits program, and cemented Tony’s love for traditional folk and bluegrass music, and the work of masters like Bill Monroe and Norman Blake.

Side A

Church Street Blues Cattle In The Cane Streets Of London One More Night The Gold Rush Any Old Time

Side B

Orphan Annie House Carpenter Jerusalem Ridge Last Thing On My Mind Pride Of Man

All three versions will be released on April 5, with pre-orders enabled online. The 180-gram vinyl copy will sell for $30, and the digital album $18. Red vinyl copies are being offered through Vinyl Me, Please for $39, with a discount for members. It will also be available from selected streaming outlets.

Let’s all hope they keep this is print for a long time.