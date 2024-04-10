Church Steeple from Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey is an unusually gifted bluegrass artist, producer, instrumentalist, and singer, though his work as a sideman keeps his from being as recognized a name as many others in our business. Adept on all the bluegrass instruments, Aaron currently plays mandolin with Volume Five, and only rarely steps out front with his own music.

But this week is the time. Mountain Fever Records has dropped a first single from a solo project for Ramsey, which is expected to be completed and released next year. It’s his take on a Tim O’Brien song, Church Steeple (High on a Hillside), where Aaron sings lead and plays guitar.

He says that he likes that this song can be experienced on a level that depends on how much the listener invests in it.

“I remember hearing Church Steeple and liking the way it sounded when Tim O’Brien sang it.

Church Steeple tells stories we all can relate to, and the chord structure and melody marries up nicely to the lyrics. It can be as light or as deep as anyone wants it to be.”

Studio support comes from Ron Stewart on banjo, Adam Steffey on mandolin, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, Justen Haynes on fiddle, and Jason Moore on bass.

They turn in a very strong track with plenty of complex rhythmic subtleties, and Aaron’s voice on top. Check it out…

Ramsey has working on this album, Days So Blue, for several years as his time and tour schedule allow, and it is wonderful to learn that it will finally be available in the near future.

Church Steeple can be found now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.