Church Keep Moving On video from Caleb Dennis

Caleb Dennis is a bluegrass Gospel artist in Pensacola, FL with a new video to share with the wider community.

He is a veteran grasser in the Gulf Coast region, working for ten years with Gospel bluegrass legends, The Sullivan Family, and three more with Jerry and Tammy Sullivan. Following another year with Larry Wallace, Caleb ventured out on his own as a singer and bandleader. He has assembled a group of experienced pickers and singers to tour and record: George Mason is on fiddle, Jonathan Causey on guitar, Scotty French on acoustic lead guitar, and Daniel Maharrey on mandolin. Dennis plays bass and sings lead.

The video finds Caleb and crew performing a Jerry and Tammy Sullivan classic, Church Keep Moving On.

Have a look/listen…

This track will be included on Caleb’s debut album, and downloads and streaming for this single will be enabled soon.