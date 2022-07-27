Chubby Conine, veteran Garden State bluegrasser, passes

This remembrance of John Conine is a contribution from Joe Fili & Richard D. Smith.

John “Chubby” Conine, 83, of Farmingdale, NJ — for decades an elder statesman and mainstay of bluegrass in New Jersey — passed away peacefully on July 21, 2022.

John was born to Jack and Elizabeth Conine on October 11, 1938, and grew up in Oakhurst, NJ. He joined the Army in 1958 after graduating Asbury Park High School.

Chubby (who was actually quite slim in his later years) became a seasoned bluegrass veteran, playing banjo and mandolin in such prominent New Jersey groups as Jimmie Moore and the Blue Mountain Boys, Late Night Garage, and The Last Whippoorwill. He also mentored and inspired numerous bluegrassers of later generations.

He is survived by his son Todd, daughter Jennifer, and significant other Jeanne Evans.

There will be a celebration of Chubby’s life at the Little Silver Methodist church, 49 Church St, Little Silver, NJ, on Saturday, August 20, 2022, 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.