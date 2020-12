Christmas Time’s A-Comin’ from The Petersens

For a true bluegrass fan, it isn’t really Christmas until you hear a rollicking version of the Bill Monroe classic, Christmas Time’s A-Comin’, written by the great Tex Logan.

Here’s a new one for this year, taken from The Petersens’ latest release, Christmas with the Petersens, which finds this talented family band performing a baker’s dozen traditional and contemporary holiday favorites.

The Petersen clan makes their living working in Branson, MO at The Little Opry Theatre. During the tourist season in Branson, which includes Christmas time, they perform several times each week there at the Theatre, giving them little time for the festival scene. So forgive yourself for not knowing them or their music.

Katie Petersen is on fiddle, Ellen Petersen Haygood on banjo, Matt Petersen on guitar, Julianne Petersen on mandolin, and Karen Petersen (mom) on bass. Close family friend, Emmet Franz, completes the group on reso-guitar.

With Branson shut down for much of the summer, they decided to go ahead and record the Christmas project they had wanted to do for some time.

Here is their taken on this perennial bluegrass Christmas anthem.

Christmas With The Petersens is available on CD directly from the band, and wherever you stream or download music online.

Remember that by following this link, you can see all the bluegrass Christmas music we have highlighted this year.