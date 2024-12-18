Christmas Time’s A-Comin’ from Banjo Ben’s General Store

Is it really Christmas time until we listen to Christmas Time’s A-Comin’?

Banjo Ben Clark and several members of the staff at Banjo Ben’s General Store, have just released a video with their version of the Tex Logan classic, recorded by Bill Monroe in 1951. Since that time it’s been covered by a bevy of other artists like Johnny Cash, Emmylou Harris, Rhonda Vincent, The Oak Ridge Boys, and Jerry Garcia.

Clark and crew run a popular online store offering instruments and supplies for bluegrass pickers, based in Exeter, MO.

Featured in the video are Clark on bass and harmony vocal, instrument set up tech Darrell Burns on guitar and lead vocal, production manager Daniel Epperson on guitar and harmony vocal, customer service and sales person Evan Ree on mandolin, and General Store manager Jake Stogdill on banjo.

Check out their version of this bluegrass Christmas gem.

If you still need strings and accessories for a Christmas gift, or even a shiny new banjo or mandolin, reach out to Banjo Ben and the boys online.

