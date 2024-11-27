Pinecastle Records has prepared a special album for the holiday season, offering 13 new recordings by their top artists with a Christmas theme. Set for release on Friday (November 29), A Pinecastle Christmas Celebration features a mix of new bluegrass songs along with seasonal classics, just in time for tree trimming and shopping trips.

We’ll highlight several of these tracks over the next few weeks, starting with Christmas Through The Eyes of a Child, from Red Camel Collective. This is a new group that has been playing together for several years, being the members of Junior Sisk’s crack band, without the boss man. Members include Heather Berry Mabe on guitar, Tony Mabe on banjo, Johnathan Dillon on mandolin, and Curt Love on bass.

Christmas Through The Eyes of a Child is one that Heather wrote, and sings, which combines a solid bluegrass rhythm section with a timeless message about recalling the splendor and majesty of these holidays, with the wonder and innocence of our youth. She even expresses some longing for that childlike fascination, curious as to where it has gone.

Heather says we can all learn a lesson here.

“Christmas Through the Eyes of a Child is a song that I wrote. It talks about how different the Christmas season is for adults than it is for kids, and about slowing down and making time to find the magic of Christmas again.

Red Camel Collective is super excited to share this heartfelt Christmas song with you. Merry Christmas from our homes to yours.”

It’s a very satisfying number, and should help bring some Christmas spirit to your day, even if you don’t have little ones in your life this year.

Have a listen…

Christmas Through The Eyes of a Child is available now ahead of the album release from popular download and streaming services online. Pre-saves for the full project are enabled online as well.

Radio programmers can get all the tracks from A Pinecastle Christmas Celebration now via AirPlay Direct.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.