Christmas music medley from Jake & Rebekah Workman

Happy Day before Christmas, everybody!

We hope that you have all reached your final holiday destination, and will have the opportunity to spend time with those most dear to you.

Let’s spend our Christmas Eve enjoying some of the Christmas music videos created this season by bluegrass artists. Please check back throughout the day for several examples from the 2020 season.

First up are Jake Workman, guitarist with Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, and his lovely wife, Rebekah. Before moving to Nashville from Utah, Jake and Rebekah regularly performed as a duo together, something they get to do less often now that they have a little one at home.

They have prepared a medley of three especially beautiful carols, I Wonder as I Wander, O Holy Night, and Oh Come Oh Come Emanuel, played on fiddle and guitar.

Enjoy…