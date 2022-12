Christmas Is Near video from Chosen Road

As we approach Christmas 2022, Chosen Road has another performance video from their current album, Appalachian Christmas.

This one is for Ralph Stanley favorite Christmas Is Near, sung by mandolinist Zach Alvis in duet with bassist Josh Hicks, with guitarist Jonathan Buckner joining in on the chorus. The band is completed by Tyler Robertson on banjo, and guest fiddler Stephen Burrell from Authentic Unlimited.

It’s a sprightly bluegrass number, full of holiday spirit. Check it out…

Christmas Is Near and the full Appalachian Christmas album are available now from Thoroughbred Records at popular download and streaming services online. Audio CDs can be purchased directly from the band online.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.