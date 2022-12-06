Christmas in Virginia from Ashby Frank

Mountain Home Music has a new single for bluegrass singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Ashby Frank, a reworking of Clinton Gregory’s Christmas in Virginia.

Gregory wrote this song with Ray Pennington and Jack Robertson, and released it back in 1993. Frank says this one calls to mind his own December memories, like Clinton’s, who is also from southwestern Virginia.

“Christmas In Virginia brings me back to my late grandparent’s log cabin near Galax, Virginia where my family has spent many long weekends and holidays over the years. My mom now owns the cabin and carries on those traditions. We tried to make this track sound warm and like home, and I’m so happy to share it with everyone this Christmas season.”

Assistance on the track is provided by Brandon Bostic, Megan Lynch Chowning, and Tina Adair. They give it a subtle acoustic treatment that will tug on the heartstrings of anyone who misses Christmas time back home.

Have a listen…

Christmas in Virginia by Ashby Frank is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

