Christmas In Heaven from Kristen Leigh Bearfield (featuring Jimmy Fortune)

Kristen Leigh Bearfield is a talented young vocalist and mandolinist working with High Road, an all-female Gospel/bluegrass/country act based in Nashville. She attended the bluegrass program at East Tennessee State University, and is noted for her lovely singing voice, wholesome good looks, and left-handed playing.

Today she has released a first single under her own name, a beautiful holiday ballad called Christmas in Heaven. Written by Paul Marino and Jeremy Johnson, the song has been popular in the contemporary Christian market, previously recorded by Scotty McCreery, The Clark Family, and Maribeth Johnson. The lyrics find the singer/narrator experiencing Christmas without a loved one gone on beyond, and she queries them in her mind as to what Christmas is like in Heaven.

Kristen’s version is an acoustic country take with bluegrass instruments, sung as a duet with former Statler Brothers tenor, Jimmy Fortune.

She says that it was an honor to have him join her in the studio.

“Jimmy Fortune gave me my first job on the road when I moved to Nashville. I sang and played in his touring band. He has been such an encouragement to me through the years, so it was truly a full circle moment for me to record this special song with him!”

Have a listen…

Kristen’s Christmas in Heaven is being distributed by Billy Blue Records, and is available now wherever you stream or download music online. Radio programmers can find it at AirPlay Direct.