Christmas in Dixie from Ben James

The RBR Entertainment label also has a Christmas project for the holidays this year, RBR Family Christmas, with songs from nine of their popular bluegrass artists. There are two from Billy Droze, one from his wife, Marija, plus tracks from Don Rigsby, Tommy Buller, Mike Sumner, Chris Davis, Josh Swift, and Ralph Stanley II.

This afternoon we want to highlight the first cut on the album, a grassy remake of the Alabama Christmas classic, Christmas in Dixie, from 1982. Written by all four members of the band, Jeff Cook, Teddy Gentry, Randy Owen, and Mark Herndon. It charted several times in December over the next 20 years and has been covered previously by several country artists.

Ben’s bluegrass take shows why he has been featured in top acts like Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver and Dailey & Vincent, with assistance from Ron Stewart on banjo, Trey Hensley on guitar, Aaron Ramsey on mandolin, Josh Swift on reso-guitar, and Ben Isaacs on bass.

Check it out…

Christmas in Dixie and the whole RBR Family Christmas album are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get all the tracks from AirPlay Direct.