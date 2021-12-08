Christmas In A Dive Bar video from Carolyn Eyerly

Bluegrass singer/songwriter Carolyn Eyerly has produced a music video this year for one of the songs from her album, The Sunny Side of Life, released in December of 2020.

It’s a curious Christmas number she wrote about a group excursion she made at the end of 2016 to the Patagonia region of Chile. The walking tour ended on Christmas Eve in the small town of Puerto Natales, and everyone in the group was eager to grab dinner, knock back a few beers, and celebrate the holiday. As the hour was late, and evening Mass was just letting out, there weren’t many choices, but they did find a little bar where people were intent on welcoming the holiday.

The story is told in song, and reenacted in the video. Carolyn sings lead supported by Danny Knicely on mandolin, Mike Munford on banjo, Chris Luquette on guitar, Ron Stewart on fiddle, Fred Travers on reso-guitar, and Ronnie Simpkins on bass.

Have a look/listen to Christmas in a Dive Bar.

The single for Christmas in a Dive Bar by Carolyn Eyerly is available from popular download and streaming sites, as is the entire album. CDs and downloads can be purchased directly from Patuxent Music.