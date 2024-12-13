Christmas Cheer from Full Cord

Michigan’s Full Cord made a trip to Nashville to cut a Christmas single for their label, Dark Shadow Recording, a new song co-written by the band’s mandolinist, which he also sings.

Christmas Cheer, from Brian Oberlin and Joe New, is a contemporary carol that fits perfectly within the group’s reputation as progressive grassers. After kicking off with a jazzy swing, Full Cord drops back into a quick-moving bluegrass groove, and then back again.

Oberlin likes the fact that this song eschews the commercialized buying side of the holiday in favor of time with the ones you love best.

“I love the notion of a sole Christmas gift being that of spending time with loved ones near a decorated tree, rather than the hustle and bustle of gift giving. That sentiment mixed with western swing and a bluegrass gallop makes Christmas Cheer a personal treasure.”

The rest of Full Cord chimes in as well, with Eric Langejans on guitar, George Guthrie on banjo, Chase Potter on fiddle, and Todd Kirchner on bass.

It is indeed a cheery number, just right for a cup of nog beside a roaring fire – or perhaps an icy drink and a cooling fan if you are in warmer climes.

Have a listen.

Christmas Cheer by Full Cord is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

