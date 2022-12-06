Christmas at the Old Homeplace from Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive

With Christmas time a comin’ soon, broadcasters will be lighting up the airwaves with holiday music. Several bands have already released new Christmas songs this season, among them are Terry Baucom’s Dukes of Drive. Christmas at the Old Homeplace, the last track on their latest album, Here in the Country, is now available to radio! The song features the shining lead vocals of Cindy Baucom, while Will Clark covers mandolin and harmony vocals, Clint Coker is on guitar and harmony vocals, Joe Hannabach is on bass, and, of course, Terry is driving the song with his banjo.

The Dukes of Drive worked some special arrangements into their first ever Christmas song in the form of instrumental tributes. Terry points out, “Until recording this one, I had only been on one bluegrass Christmas song – O Christmas Candle with Doyle Lawson and Quicksilver. That was several years ago so I thought it was time for another one…and I loved being able to use my banjo solo to honor and remember J.D. Crowe with some of his signature sound.” Bauc’s break is from the classic J. D. Crowe and the New South recording, The Old Home Place. The Dukes also tip their hats to the Father of Bluegrass with Will Clark’s closing mandolin riff from Christmas Time’s a Comin’.

Cindy added, “We decided it needed to be a new Christmas song that had never been recorded by anyone else. We feel fortunate that Rick Lang and Bill Whyte sent this one to us! It was a hot day in July when we recorded it. To help everyone get into the holiday spirit, I decorated the studio with a mini-Christmas Tree and other decorations in each booth, and even wore my ‘Holly, Dolly Christmas shirt!'”

If you’re looking for a song that brings back warm memories of home and family traditions this holiday season, the Dukes of Drive’s Christmas at the Old Homeplace is the perfect package with fabulous singing, great picking, and lyrics reminiscent of an old fashioned Christmas.

Anyone in radio who still may need a copy can download from AirPlay Direct, or request a physical copy, and any bluegrass listeners who would like to download or stream can get it online.

