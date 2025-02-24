Christian Ward to Del McCoury Band, Travelin’ McCourys

Christian Ward with The Del McCoury Band – photo © Bryce LaFoon

The Del McCoury Band and The Travelin’ McCourys have introduced Nashville fiddler Christian Ward as the newest member of both bands. Christian steps in for Jason Carter, who recently left both groups to pursue his solo career. Ward had been their first call fill-in on fiddle for some time, and was the obvious choice for both bands.

A childhood prodigy, Christian has been playing professionally since his early teens, starting in his native California, through his college days at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and now in Nashville. He has worked with a number of notable artists, starting with Sierra Hull’s bluegrass group, Highway 111, in 2011-2013, and is a busy session player.

Ward is also a talented songwriter, whose co-write on Red Daisy with Jarrod Walker was named IBMA Song of the Year in 2022. It had been recorded by Billy Strings. He was also chosen for an IBMA Momentum Instrumentalist Award in 2012.

Of his latest hire, Del says…

“I really like the way he plays—his interpretation of some of our better known songs is very different, but I like the differences. He’s a very aggressive, but a fresh player.

After the first night I knew he was a good fit…and I blurted it out on stage, ‘not sure if he wants the job, but don’t y’all think he’d be great?'”

He joins Del, Ronnie McCoury, Rob McCoury, Alan Bartram, and Heaven McCoury in The Del McCoury Band, and Rob, Ronnie, Alan, and Cody Kilby in The Travelin’ McCourys.

Both bands will be active on the tour circuit this year, so you can check out Christian in his new twin gigs out on the road.