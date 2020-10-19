Chris Thile announces a series of three Master Classes

Skip to content
Eight string maestro
Chris Thile has announced a series of Master Classes over the next three weeks, offered in association with Mandolin Box Office.
Billed as
Music Is Life Is Music with Chris Thile, these three sessions are designed not only for mandolinists, but for all musicians and music lovers as well. Starting this Sunday, October 25, and continuing for the next two Sundays at 2:00 p.m. (eastern), Chris will delve into his thoughts and experiences from his already deep and notable career.
Even before he exploded onto the music scene with Nickel Creek in 2000, Thile had released a number of celebrated solo albums before he could drive. From there he has parted hair as a soloist of exceptional skill and dexterity, as a bandleader and composer with Punch Brothers, and as a radio host doing four years on NPR with
Live From Here. Side projects like Goat Rodeo Sessions and solo and duo tours with many of his fellow musicians have cemented Chris’ reputation as one of the most dazzling and creative performers of his generation, a status sealed by a MacArthur Fellowship in 2012 with its $500,000 prize.
The three
Music Is Life Is Music classes are broken down as follows:
Listening – October 25
Writing – November 1
Performing – November 8
They will be presented as a livestream online, with tickets available for $20 each, or $50 for all three. Ticket information and ordering details
can be found online.
Chris spoke a bit about the master classes in his appearance this morning on David Benedict’s Mandolin Mondays.
Opportunities like this don’t come along often, so
get your tickets while they last.
