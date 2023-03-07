Chris Luquette departing Dirty Kitchen

Chris Luquette and Frank Solivan – photo © Eric Frommer

After 11 years as guitarist with Frank Solivan & Dirty Kitchen, Chris Luquette has announced that he will be leaving the band at the end of March to pursue other opportunities

In taking his leave, Chris says that he is deeply appreciative for his time with Frank and the guys.

“Forever grateful to play ‘The Bluegrass.’

The decision to depart Dirty Kitchen was not easy. I wouldn’t trade my time in the band for anything. I am grateful for every moment we have spent making music together.

I would like to thank Frank, Mike, Jeremy, and the many members of the team for an amazing experience these past 11 years. Every time we have stepped on stage, I have been extremely inspired. I will take this inspiration forward with me the rest of my life. In my time with Dirty Kitchen, we traveled four continents, made four exceptional band records, garnered two Grammy nominations, and won IBMA Instrumental group of the year twice.

I am excited for the next adventure and the opportunity to connect with wonderful musicians that I know, and ones that I will meet in the future.

Here’s to the continued success of Frank Solivan and Dirty Kitchen.

My projects in NYC continue to grow. I look forward to teaching and performing in Spain and Portugal this year. As well as in my native Seattle.”

For his part, Solivan is sad to see him go, but excited for the new opportunities that are coming along for Chris.

“Chris Luquette will be playing his last 3 shows as an official band member this month. It’s a tough note to write, as Chris is a beloved friend and band member. He has been paving new ground with new musical endeavors for sometime in NYC, and I’m excited to see where that leads.

In the 11 years Chris has been playing with me, I’ve seen him grow into a wonderful man. He’s respectful, thoughtful, and honest. His work ethic is of the highest level, and I feel proud to have witnessed his development into a powerhouse musician, and even better person. Chris is an inspiration and I feel like I’m a better musician and human because of his contributions, on and off stage. We’ve traveled the world and made some of the best music of my life together. I can’t wait to see what the next chapter brings for his career.

Farewell and following seas for now, Chris.

You might see Chris fill in here or there during our search for a more permanent guitar player. And you’ll likely see some Frank and Chris Duo shows as well. I have the musical beasts known as Matt Wingate and Danny Knicely on the ready to hammer down and fill in on guitar for Dirty Kitchen off and on this year.

Our agent Lee Olsen (Cumberland Music Collective) is actively booking shows and rounding out our schedule in 2023 and even into 2024. I’m excited to have some new sounds and vibes this year at all the Festivals, PACs, Clubs, and Honky Tonks. FS&DK has tons more music to put forth!”

Dirty Kitchen fans who may want to catch his final shows with the band can do so at these remaining show dates this month:

March 9 – Cafe Wha? in NYC

March 10 – Emelin Theater in Mamaroneck, NY

March 24 – EMS Spring Bluegrass in Brooksville, FL

March 25 – Frank and Chris Duo at Penny Lane Music Emporium in Fort Lauderdale, FL

March 26 – Frank and Chris Duo at Heidi’s Jazz Club in Cocoa Beach, FL

We will likewise look forward to hearing more from Chris about his next musical chapters.