Chris Long to Corey Zink & Company

Corey Zink, leader of bluegrass band Zink & Company, has welcomed mandolinist Chris Long into the group.

A native of east Tennessee, Chris grew up in Oliver Springs surrounded by bluegrass and traditional country music. He started playing as a youngster and quickly became proficient on guitar, mandolin, and banjo, and in his teens he was performing with family members as The New River Boys.

Zink sees a little of himself in his newest bandmate.

“Chris reminds me of myself at twenty years old. He has a passion for playing and honoring the music that he was brought up listening to and playing. After spending a little time with Chris I felt confident that he would not only be an asset to the band, but also be a joy to be around. He has a great, happy, and positive attitude and an uplifting spirit. I would describe him as an old soul, a gentleman, and one heck of a picker. I know we have only scratched the surface of the talent that Chris has to share. I’m happy and excited to welcome Chris as a member of Zink and Company and can’t wait for everyone to meet and hear him perform. I’m quite confident you’ll see his dream of someday playing on the Grand Ole Opry, come true.”

Long is set to start with Corey June 9 at the Cherokee Bluegrass Festival, and says that he is rarin’ to go.

“I’m looking forward to traveling and playing with Zink and Company. I’ve learned quite, along with a few things about this band and the people involved. The enjoyment that these fine musicians bring to an audience is unmatched. This band has shown me that they have courtesy, professionalism, respect, and integrity for each other and their fans. I’m excited to see what the future brings for us, as we travel together and become closer as friends and band mates.”

Corey Zink records for Sound Biscuit Productions. You can see his full tour schedule online.