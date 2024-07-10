Chris Joslin moving on from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame

Chris Joslin, who has served as the Executive Director of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, KY this past nine years, has announced his imminent departure from this position. He will be moving back to the Nashville region to handle development and fundraising for Mission Lazarus, a Christian charitable organization with outreach in both Haiti and Honduras.

Looking back at his tenure at the helm, Chris says…

“When relocating to Owensboro for this opportunity in 2015, I was excited about the potential of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. However, the opportunities created have absolutely exceeded my expectations! Pursuing the growth of this organization in an entrepreneurial fashion has been very energizing to say the least, and I owe a tremendous debt of gratitude to our talented staff, leadership from the Board of Trustees, and the support and advocacy of so many entities and individuals here in Owensboro and Daviess County.”

Under his leadership, the Hall took ownership of the print magazine, Bluegrass Unlimited, launch a television program on RFD-TV called My Bluegrass Story, and relaunched the Kentucky State Fiddle Championship at the Museum. Joslin and the Hall of Fame were also instrumental in seeing the establishment of the Kentucky Guitar Works at the Center for Lutherie in Owensboro, as well as assisting Owensboro Community and Technical College’s effort to launch a Bluegrass & Traditional Music program.

Board Chair Chris Love speaks quite highly of their departing Director.

“Chris led our organization through a crucial era, and under his stewardship the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has flourished into a destination point for bluegrass music fans from all over the world. And for his leadership and friendship, we will be eternally grateful. While we will certainly miss Chris, I wish him nothing but the best in his future role. I know he will do great things.”

While the bulk of his work with Mission Lazarus will be at their headquarters in Franklin, TN, he said that he does anticipate making some trips with donors to visit their Central American mission work, and the orphanage they operate in Honduras.

“As a born-again Christian, this is great opportunity for me to be more directly involved in work that helps people in developing countries live a better life today, while also sharing the love of Christ.”

Best of luck to Chris Joslin in his new endeavor!

The Board of Trustees expects to get about the work of finding their next Executive Director later this month. We’ll share that news when it is announced.