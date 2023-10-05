Chris Jones & the Night Drivers to Katie K. Wrangles

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers have announced new representation, moving to the new agency formed by Katie Kirchner, Katie K. Wrangles.

Kirchner got her start in artist representation as a founding member of the popular and long-lived midwestern band, Full Cord, where her husband, Todd, is the bassist. In recent years she has handled all of their booking, and has now launched her own agency where she also handles dates for Becky Buller and Compton & Newberry.

She says that she is delighted to be working with Jones and his band.

“It’s a privilege to represent Chris Jones and the Night Drivers. Their music is a testament to the rich tradition of bluegrass and the singer/songwriter world, and their innovative approach ensures that they remain at the forefront of the genre. I am excited to work with them to further their career, and introduce their extraordinary talent to new audiences around the world.”

Chris is likewise thrilled with his new partner.

“I’m extremely excited to be working with Katie and the Katie K. Wrangles Agency. I love her passion for the business side of the music as well as for the music itself. I’m also proud to be part of her top notch and musically diverse yet complimentary stable of artists. The Night Drivers and I look forward to further expanding our audience.”

For information about Chris Jones & The Night Drivers, contact Katie online.

Jones and company are about to release their latest EP, Pages in Your Hand, on the Mountain Home Music label. It will be widely available from popular download and streaming services on Friday, October 6, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

An album release concert and celebration is scheduled for Saturday, October 7, at Nashville’s Station Inn.