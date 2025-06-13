Chris Jones & The Night Drivers to Advance Artist Support

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers have announced new booking representation, signing on with Advance Artist Support during their 30th year as a touring bluegrass band.

Advance is a boutique agency focusing on the needs of bluegrass and niche acoustic acts, run by Mandy Tenery. With many years of experience in artist support she offers booking, promotion, and management services to her clients, which include a good number of stellar acts. Balsam Range, The SteelDrivers, Lonesome River Band, the Amanda Cook Band, Unspoken Tradition, Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Anya Hinkle, and Unspoken Tradition all work with Mandy.

Jones is among the more enduring artists in bluegrass, celebrated for his unique songwriting voice, pleasant and engaging stage manner, and his devilish deadpan humor. He has developed a wide following through three decades touring, plus his work as a host on SiriusXM’s Bluegrass Junction, and recurring columns here at Bluegrass Today.

Tenery says she is excited to represent an artist she respects so well.

“I have had the opportunity to get to know Chris over the years, and I can’t think of a nicer guy. He has one of the most distinctive voices in bluegrass, and with the Night Drivers, they deliver intelligent, genre-blending, original music. I’m very happy about their addition to my roster and I look forward to the opportunity of helping them bring their show to some new markets and festivals, as well as revisiting old favorites!”

An example of Jones’ music can be seen in his latest music video with The Nightdrivers, Plenty Ventured, produced by Mountain Home Music. Joining Chris on guitar and lead vocal are Mark Stoffel on mandolin, Grace van’t Hof on banjo, and Marshall Wilborn on bass. Nelson Williams, the current bassist, is featured in the video.

Chris shares that he is very pleased to join Mandy and her agency.

“I’m excited about the new opportunities that await with Mandy and Advance Artist Support. I’ve really appreciated my previous dealings with her on the artist management and publicity end, and her reputation, both professional and personal, among her artists and others in the business is outstanding. I’m very happy to be joining a strong and diverse roster with some of my favorite fellow artists.”

To discuss having Chris Jones & The Night Drivers perform at your venue or festival, you can contact Mandy Tenery online.