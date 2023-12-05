Chris Jones & The Night Drivers on the Opry

Chris Jones & The Night Drivers play the Grand Ole Opry (11/21/23) – photo © Megan Lynch Chowning

Just before Thanksgiving, Chris Jones & The Night Drivers had another chance to play the Grand Ole Opry. They were invited on November 21 and brought a couple of special guests from the Opry band along for the ride.

He shared a few photos from their evening in Nashville, where they performed three songs on the show. Jones sang the title track of their current EP, Pages in Your Hand, plus Whither You Roam and Bed of Snow from their previous project, Make Each Second Last.

Though they have had the chance to play the Opry once before, Chris says that it is always extra special to approach the circle.

“It was a huge honor to return to that revered and historic stage. As a performer, I haven’t played anywhere where you feel quite that same combination of nerves and joy, all blended together.”

With Jones were his regular bandmates, Mark Stoffel on mandolin, Grace van’t Hof on banjo and ukulele, and Nelson Williams on bass, along with guests Eamon McLoughlin on fiddle, Danny Parks on rhythm guitar, and Eddie Bayers on drums.

Seems as though a wonderful time was enjoyed by all.

Backstage photos by Brooke Stephens.