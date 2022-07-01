Chris Jones & The Night Drivers make their Opry debut

We are excited to get to brag on one of our own, Chris Jones, who will be making his Grand Ole Opry debut with his band, The Night Drivers, tomorrow night, July 2.

Since Bluegrass Today launched nearly 12 years ago, Chris has written a weekly bluegrass humor column for us, From The Side of the Road, which has been consistently enjoyed by readers. We couldn’t be prouder to see Jones and the Drivers set to perform for the Opry audience on Saturday night.

In addition to writing and recording hit songs and penning his column, Chris is also an award-winning host on SiriusXM, appearing for years on Bluegrass Junction, and more recently on the Willie’s Roadhouse channel.

Despite his widespread accomplishments, the Opry is all about the music, something Chris and company have been doing for more than 25 years. With 11 albums available, mostly consisting of his original songs, they have also racked up an impressive string of chart successes being rewarded by bluegrass radio with 7 consecutive #1 singles from their current Mountain Home project, Make Each Second Last.

Jones says that he is extremely thankful for the success they’ve seen this year.

“I just feel really grateful right now, especially after the challenging couple of years we’ve all had. Things have come together in an amazing way this year, and these milestones are an indication of that. I love getting to work with the band members that I have, and I love our relationship with Mountain Home.”

Joining him on the Opry tomorrow are his regular Night Drivers bandmates: Mark Stoffel on mandolin, Grace Van’t Hof on banjo, and Marshall Wilborn on bass.

The Grand Ole Opry is broadcast every Friday and Saturday evening on WSM radio 650 AM in Nashville from 7:00-9:00 p.m. (central). The signal is also simulcast for online listening worldwide.

Tonight’s Opry will include a performance from Rob & Ickes & Trey Hensley as well.