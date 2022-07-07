Chris Jones & The Night Drivers do The Opry

Skip to content
Post navigation
As promised, last Saturday night (July 2) saw
Chris Jones & The Night Drivers make their debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville.
Chris said that they felt right at home backstage, meeting up with so many people they know in the industry and being treated so well by Opry staff.
But still, he said that recognizing just where you are does lead to a few butterflies.
“Stepping out on that stage and feeling that incredible history, it’s hard not to have some nerves, but what I felt more than anything was the joy of getting the opportunity. I have to say that we just really enjoyed ourselves out there. There’s something about the Grand Ole Opry atmosphere that’s so welcoming and supportive, that it just felt really good. What a memorable experience that was!”
Their brief set was very well received by the live audience in the Opry House, and by many thousands upon thousands listening on the radio as well.
They also received the customary reserved parking sign for new debutants, and a nice Hatch Show Print for the night’s entertainment.
Congratulations to Chris, and his fellow Drivers Mark Stoffel, Grace Van’t Hof, and Marshall Wilborn.
They also shared some photos of their night at the Opry, taken by Mary Stoffel.
Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<script type="text/javascript">
//----------------------------------------------------------
//------ JAVASCRIPT HOOK FUNCTIONS FOR GRAVITY FORMS -------
//----------------------------------------------------------
if ( ! gform ) {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', function() { gform.scriptsLoaded = true; } );
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', function() { gform.domLoaded = true; } );
var gform = {
domLoaded: false,
scriptsLoaded: false,
initializeOnLoaded: function( fn ) {
if ( gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
fn();
} else if( ! gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', fn );
} else {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', fn );
}
},
hooks: { action: {}, filter: {} },
addAction: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'action', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
addFilter: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'filter', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
doAction: function( action ) {
gform.doHook( 'action', action, arguments );
},
applyFilters: function( action ) {
return gform.doHook( 'filter', action, arguments );
},
removeAction: function( action, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'action', action, tag );
},
removeFilter: function( action, priority, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'filter', action, priority, tag );
},
addHook: function( hookType, action, callable, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined == gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = [];
}
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
if ( undefined == tag ) {
tag = action + '_' + hooks.length;
}
if( priority == undefined ){
priority = 10;
}
gform.hooks[hookType][action].push( { tag:tag, callable:callable, priority:priority } );
},
doHook: function( hookType, action, args ) {
// splice args from object into array and remove first index which is the hook name
args = Array.prototype.slice.call(args, 1);
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action], hook;
//sort by priority
hooks.sort(function(a,b){return a["priority"]-b["priority"]});
hooks.forEach( function( hookItem ) {
hook = hookItem.callable;
if(typeof hook != 'function')
hook = window[hook];
if ( 'action' == hookType ) {
hook.apply(null, args);
} else {
args[0] = hook.apply(null, args);
}
} );
}
if ( 'filter'==hookType ) {
return args[0];
}
},
removeHook: function( hookType, action, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
hooks = hooks.filter( function(hook, index, arr) {
var removeHook = (undefined==tag||tag==hook.tag) && (undefined==priority||priority==hook.priority);
return !removeHook;
} );
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = hooks;
}
}
};
}
</script>
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/chris-jones-the-night-drivers-do-the-opry/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_10"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_1"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_5"><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_11"><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Comments</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_1" name="ak_js" value="68"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_1" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/chris-jones-the-night-drivers-do-the-opry/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_10"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_1"><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_5"><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" data-js-reload="field_11_11"><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js_2" name="ak_js" value="49"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js_2" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>