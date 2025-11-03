Chris Jones suffers bad fall on tour in Germany

Chris Jones, peripatetic world traveler, radio host, and regular columnist here at Bluegrass Today, has been on tour in Europe with Paolo Ercoli this past few weeks, set to return home at the end of this one.

But it seems that he has been pretty seriously injured in Germany, based on this report he has shared on Facebook, referencing the two photos posted above.

“It went from this to this awfully quickly, one quiet morning in Bavaria. I was reluctant to post anything but I also didn’t want rumors to spread: right in the middle of my European tour with Paolo Ercoli, I took a bad fall on a staircase and broke multiple ribs. I also punctured my spleen and went immediately into emergency surgery for that. They managed to save the spleen and made another internal repair. Now in ICU in stable condition which is improving. Thanks to Paolo Ercoli, Herta and Thomas Kärner, and all the caring medical professionals for all they’ve done. Thanks to my beloved family, and thanks to the understanding people along the way, as the remaining dates on the tour are now cancelled, sad to say. I will update.”

We will update as we learn more, but for now let’s all send thoughts and prayers his way.

Chris was due for a new column on Wednesday, but we certainly don’t expect to see one now.

Get well, and get home, soon!