Chris Davis to Billy Blue Records

When we spoke last month with Chris Davis, soon to be late of Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, about his new solo career, he intimated that a record label signing was imminent, but that we couldn’t say anything about it then.

Now it can be told.

Today, Billy Blue Records has announced that Chris has been signed to their artist roster, with work on a debut album with his Chris Davis Band expected to begin soon. The label is an imprint of Daywind Music Group, specializing in contemporary bluegrass music, run by Ed Leonard, son of founder Dottie Leonard, who launched the business in 1986. Bluegrass artist, producer, and songwriter Jerry Salley serves as Creative and A&R Director for Billy Blue.

The band will feature Chris on mandolin on lead vocals, with Will Teno on banjo, Swanagan Ray on guitar, and Zach Collier, who currently plays with Davis in the Radio Ramblers, on bass.

Chris says that he feels a bit like he’s staying home, signing with Billy Blue.

“I really appreciate Ed Leonard and Jerry Salley for allowing me this opportunity.

Working with Joe Mullins for the past several albums, I was so impressed with what Billy Blue Records did for its artists—from strong promotion and creative content to incredible recording facilities and producers. It’s truly a win-win.”

And Salley adds a strong show of support for their newest artist.

“I have known Chris Davis for many, many years, and have always considered him one of the finest mandolin players and vocalists in our industry. As a member of Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, he was already part of our Billy Blue family, and we’re honored and excited that he’s continuing the next part of his musical adventure with us.

He has put together one heck of a band, and our entire team looks forward to representing the music of the Chris Davis Band for years to come!”

I’m sure we all look forward to hearing what the Chris Davis Band has in store for us next year.