Chris Davis announces a new band and his solo career

Chris Davis, over two and a half decades in bluegrass music, has been the quintessential professional sideman. He’s made his career alongside top touring artists and bands, helping them sound better on stage and in the studio, as a vocalist, mandolinist, and guitarist.

Those include some of the most prominent acts in bluegrass, like Junior Sisk, Larry Cordle, The Grascals, and Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers.

But with the imminent demise of the Radio Ramblers as Mullins retires from active touring in two months time, Chris has decided that now is the time to form his own band and launch a solo career.

He says that Joe’s retirement turned out to be the impetus he needed to strike out on his own.

“I’m very thankful that this is happening; just the push that I needed. I’ve spent 25 years doing this, maybe more.

And it’s looking great for next year. I’m so happy about that! With current interest, I’m hoping for 50 shows next year. That makes me so happy because this is my future… my family’s future.”

The Chris Davis Band will make their debut early in 2026, with Chris on mandolin and lead vocals, Will Teno on banjo, Swanagen Ray on guitar and vocals, and Zach Collier, his Radio Ramblers bandmate, on bass and vocals. Davis is hoping to also add a fiddle or reso-guitar to the mix when he finds the right person.

He also mentioned something that may be controversial in some circles.

“We will have a drummer on a few shows. There are subtle drums on some of my recordings. Jimmy Martin loved it, I know that. So did the Stanley Brothers.

We’re going into the studio soon, but I am all in with Joe for the rest of this year.”

Chris came from a bluegrass family, and is leaving one in his wake. His dad, Danny Davis, was a bluegrass musician, who played bass with Ralph Stanley, and his grandfather was a fiddler. Gibson Davis, the young banjo picker with Rick Faris, is Chris’ son, who is shaping up to be another fine pro player.

When we asked Davis to run through his career in bluegrass, he picked up right after high school.

“I graduated school, left home, went to Morehead, KY, and moved into the back of a car lot – 18 years old, playing mandolin and singing tenor with The Bluegrass Strangers. They played all the big festivals because they could provide really good sound. I did two albums with them.

Then I joined up with a North Georgia band, Honi Deaton & Dream, and did a record with them. That’s where I met Dewey Brown and Kristin Scott Benson who are still friends. After that I went with Cordle for several years, and then played with Wildfire.

I played with Marty Raybon and then Junior, and then The Grascals. From there I went to Joe, who has been a true gentleman; he’s helped me a lot. Even hired me to play their festival.

I’ve been blessed through the years to do fill ins with Sparks and Charlie Waller. Such a treat for me. Getting to be a part of Paul Williams life of late has been a blessing, and he is such a sweet, sweet man.”

Chris was also chosen to fill in with country hitmakers Diamond Rio when their mandolinist and vocalist, Gene Johnson, a former member of J.D. Crowe & The New South, underwent heart surgery in 2014.

Though he didn’t have his own band or book much on his own, Davis did record solo projects in the past for Pinecastle Records and RBR Entertainment, showing that he had a voice big enough to be featured out front.

Becoming a solo artist comes with a lot of extra work, which Davis says he is taking in stride.

“It’s so cool, but it’s a great responsibility at the same time. It’s every little boy’s dream, to lead your own band.

I’ve been on the phone, wearing every hat to book the band; searching through Facebook, making every call.

I worked 25 years playing music for other folks, and trying to build what a sideman can. It’s been hard work.”

A label deal is soon to be announced, and Chris will post his dates for 2026 and beyond on his web site when his time with Joe Mullins is up in January.

We can’t wait to hear new music from the Chris Davis Band.