Chosen Road to host Mountain Aid benefit concert

Christian bluegrass group Chosen Road has put together a special concert on November 14 in Johnson City, TN to raise money for the people in several states who have suffered from the September floods in the Blue Ridge region.

Billed as Mountain Aid, the show features a number of gospel and bluegrass favorites, and is being produced in association with Food City and the Freedom Hall Civic Center where the show will be held. Artists scheduled to appear include gospel superstar Steve Curtis Chapman, along with Point of Grace and Jason Crabb, plus Darin & Brooke Aldridge, Sean Dietrich, Jason Lovins Band, and Tamara Greene. And of course, Chosen Road. More acts may be added before show date.

Tickets are only $20 (children two and under free), and all proceeds will be donated to Samaritan’s Purse, whose work with disaster relief is internationally recognized. They were among the very first on the ground in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia when the flooding hit last month.

You can purchase tickets online for this benefit show, where a great many people have volunteered their time to get assistance to the people that need it.

Direct donations can always be made to Samaritan’s Purse online for those who can’t make this show.

Hats off and best of luck to Chosen Road and all the artists and organizations taking part in this effort.