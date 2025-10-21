Chicken & Bread Days celebrates 30 years of fiddlin’ in Texas

Bowie, TX is more than just the home of the world’s largest Bowie knife. The first Saturday in October it becomes a fiery fiddlin’ contest spot. The town is situated along US Highways 81 and 287, and was established as a railroad town in 1881, named after the famed Texas revolutionary, Jim Bowie.

The Chicken & Bread Days Fiddlers’ Championship Contest celebrated its 30th year in 2025. Established to honor local musicians and entertain audiences, the contest has grown into a vibrant festival that attracts talented fiddlers from near and far to win their first place belt buckle. The contest first took center stage in 1995, when a passionate group of musicians and local residents decided that life needed a little more fiddle music—and a lot more chicken. Their goal was simple: to create a platform for fiddlers to showcase their talent while fostering a sense of community. Spoiler alert: they succeeded!

Over the past three decades, the Chicken & Bread Days Fiddler’s Championship Contest has hit some impressive milestones. From the inaugural event that attracted a handful of participants to the bustling highlight of this year with hundreds of competitors, it’s safe to say this contest has sawed its way into people’s hearts.

Many fiddlers have stood center stage at this event, soaking up the applause, and have gone on to inspire a new generation of fiddlers. Marty Elmore is just one of many that remind us of the incredible talent that graces this stage. These memorable moments not only showcase incredible talent but also create lasting memories for both performers and audience members alike.

This year, Bowie hosted a remarkable lineup of contestants who were ready to showcase their skills and charm the audience with their fiddling finesse. Among the contestants was 14 year old Tristan Paskvan, a whiz who has amassed more buckles, titles, and awards many twice his age. Then there’s Wes Westmoreland, a legend whose foot-tapping tunes have made him a staple at every fiddle gathering. With his signature hat and playful banter, Wes, a four-time national champion, seven-time Texas Champion, four-time Texas Old Time Fiddler’s Association champion, and has finished in the top three at Weiser, knows how to keep both the competition and the crowd entertained!

And, Wes did that again in 2025. As he and Roberta Rast took home the title of twin fiddle champions. Rast is a world-champion fiddler who hails from Boise,ID, where she grew up in a family of accomplished fiddlers. She has competed on the fiddlers convention circuit since the age of five, and has won numerous awards and competitions, including: first place at the 2004 World Fiddle Championship in Crocket, TX, six-time National Fiddle Champion at Weiser, ID, first place at the 2005 Grand Masters Fiddle Championship in Nashville, TN. Rast has also performed twice on stage of the world-famous Grand Ole Opry. Roberta lives in Dallas, TX, plays custom-made five-string fiddles and is an active member of the Texas Old Time Fiddlers Association (TOTFA).

While our seasoned contestants steal the spotlight, you had to keep your ears perked for some rising stars. Young fiddlers like Texas native Jude Steward, and Riley Buttress from Missouri, are ready to break out of the shadows and into the limelight. Jude has already made a reputation for her innovative blends of traditional and contemporary styles, while Riley’s infectious enthusiasm and knack for improvisation have been turning heads at local jam sessions and contests in Missouri and Oklahoma. Get ready, world—these kids are bringing the heat!

The Chicken & Bread Days Fiddle Contest thrives thanks to the generosity of generous sponsors and local businesses. From instrument shops to sandwich shops, the community has stepped up in a big way. It’s a classic example of “it takes a village” — or, in this case, a village that really likes music and chicken sandwiches.

Judges in 2025 were:

Dale Morris Sr: Dale won his first fiddling contest in 1967 and was bitten “by the bug” so to speak. He became an avid participant in fiddling contests across the prairies of Texas, and in 1972 won his first Texas State Championship. A repeat event for him in 1973, 1978, and 1979, Dale has won several other prestigious contests since. In 1979, he held the title of World Championship fiddler, Crockett, Texas, The Super Bowl of Fiddling in 1979, Colorado State Champion in 1986, and The Western Open Old Time in 1990. Dale has had the honor of serving as judge in many of our nations most prestigious fiddle contests.

Katie Elmore: Katie (Crawford) Elmore grew up in Burleson, TX and celebrated her fifth birthday by attending her first fiddle lesson. Two years later, she played in her first fiddle contest at the Red Stegall Youth Fiddle Contest in Fort Worth, TX, winning third place with the tune, Dill Pickle Rag. Katie started attending various music camps and workshops where she met and learned from influential fiddle figures and mentors, including Marty Elmore, Randy Elmore, Wes Westmoreland, Roberta Rast, and Johnny and Dick Gimble. Having been an active board director in the Texas Old Time Fiddlers Association (TOTFA) since 2019, Katie was elected President in 2024.

Nathan Pedneault: Pedneault is no stranger to the fiddle scene. At the age of four, Nathan began his journey with the fiddle, in spired by his friend Ridge Roberts. Due to his small stature at the time, he began on a 1/16, or 1/32nd fiddle, which was a little scratchy, but all that scratching has really paid off as Pedneault holds championships and titles from surrounding states. His passion for the fiddle grows stronger everyday.

Winners for the 2026 Chicken & Bread Days Fiddle contest were:

Senior Division:

Randy Elmore Paul Simmons Eddie Davis Ed Henson Gene Brown

Youth (0-18)

Tristan Paskvan Jude Steward McKenna Peterson Clara Mitchell Luke Moody Riley Buttress

All youth participants received a medal for participation.

Young Adult Division:

Carissa Miller Rebecca Price Sadie Gaylord Kyle Pence

Age 41-64 Division

Wes Westmoreland Jason Andrews Amy Peterson Cindy Scaggs Jason Crisp Bill Tuckness

Twin Fiddle Division

Roberta Rast & Wes Westmoreland Randy & Marty Elmore Amy & McKenna Peterson Jude & John Steward

Accompanist Division

Drew Miller Ted Williams Nick Guillentine Ryan Elmore Eb Steward Marty Mcphearson

The Chicken & Bread Days Fiddler’s Championship Contest includes a category where all divisional winners (first and second place) from each class participate for the Bowie Knife Trophy. Players perform only one tune of choice, and it is the pinnacle of the awards in the competition.

Grand Champion Overall

Tristan Paskvan – Bowie Knife trophy Wes Westmoreland Randy Elmore Carissa Miller Jason Andrews Jude Steward

Congratulations to all the winners!