Cherokee Bluegrass Festival kicks off under new management

Junior Sisk and Heather Berry Mabe, Cherokee Bluegrass Festival – photo © Laura Tate Photography

Cherokee Bluegrass Festival opened yesterday under the new management of Classic Promotions, Allen Dyer and Lorraine Jordan of Jordan Entertainment. Ernie Evans, the previous promoter and manager of Evans Media Source, was present to lend a helping hand for their inaugural year.

Dyer told us, “We were so thankful for a great turn out. It was probably the biggest first day of Cherokee ever. We had a great day of music from start to finish. All the bands played their hearts out and the audience response was incredible. There’s just an atmosphere at Cherokee that’s really special.”

MC Sherry Boyd obviously agreed, announcing from the stage, “It’s looking good for a Thursday.”

The mountain weather was perfect, sunny and warm, and the Happy Holiday Campground in Cherokee, NC served as a picturesque venue for the large crowd.

Following Junior Sisk singing, It’s So Cold, Sisk mused, “It ain’t cold, but we’re trying to cool you down a bit.”

Thursday’s show featured Sisk, Authentic Unlimited, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Deeper Shade of Blue, and host band Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road.

There were some funny moments involving ear monitors.

Authentic Unlimited’s Eli Johnston asked the crowd, “Does anyone have a set of hemostats or needle nose pliers? My monitor is stuck inside my ear.”

Rhonda Vincent also temporarily lost her monitor in her clothing during their afternoon set. She looked to Rage member, Zack Arnold and asked, “Where is it?”

Zack threw up his hands and replied, “I ain’t going looking for it.”

Their laid-back set continued as Vincent sang So Happy I’ll Be, sharing lyrics with the band from her cell phone. Then Arnold was featured on a hymn that he initially thought his mama wrote.

“The words were in Mama’s handwriting stuck in her Bible, so I assumed she wrote it,” he readily admitted.

The festival continues the next two days. Friday features the Kody Norris Show, Fast Track, The Edgar Loudermilk Band, Coyote Ugly, and Jordan’s band. Saturday’s schedule includes The Malpass Brothers, Lonesome River Band, Darren Nicholson Band, Fast Track, Larry Cordle with Country Grass, and a Native American Show.

The Cherokee Family Style Festival offers a large tent-covered seating area, shuttles to/from the parking lot to the stage area, food and other vendors, and a jam tent.

Happy Holiday Campground is located at 1553 Walkertown Road, Cherokee, NC. For more info, call (919) 526-0662.

Photos by Bill Warren and Laura Ridge.