Cherokee Bluegrass Festival kicks off under new management

Posted on by Sandy Hatley

Junior Sisk and Heather Berry Mabe, Cherokee Bluegrass Festival – photo © Laura Tate Photography

Cherokee Bluegrass Festival opened yesterday under the new management of Classic Promotions, Allen Dyer and Lorraine Jordan of Jordan Entertainment. Ernie Evans, the previous promoter and manager of Evans Media Source, was present to lend a helping hand for their inaugural year.

Dyer told us, “We were so thankful for a great turn out. It was probably the biggest first day of Cherokee ever. We had a great day of music from start to finish. All the bands played their hearts out and the audience response was incredible. There’s just an atmosphere at Cherokee that’s really special.”

MC Sherry Boyd obviously agreed, announcing from the stage, “It’s looking good for a Thursday.”

The mountain weather was perfect, sunny and warm, and the Happy Holiday Campground in Cherokee, NC served as a picturesque venue for the large crowd.

Following Junior Sisk singing, It’s So Cold, Sisk mused, “It ain’t cold, but we’re trying to cool you down a bit.”

Thursday’s show featured Sisk, Authentic Unlimited, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage, Deeper Shade of Blue, and host band Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road.

There were some funny moments involving ear monitors.

Authentic Unlimited’s Eli Johnston asked the crowd, “Does anyone have a set of hemostats or needle nose pliers? My monitor is stuck inside my ear.”

Rhonda Vincent also temporarily lost her monitor in her clothing during their afternoon set. She looked to Rage member, Zack Arnold and asked, “Where is it?”

Zack threw up his hands and replied, “I ain’t going looking for it.”

Their laid-back set continued as Vincent sang So Happy I’ll Be, sharing lyrics with the band from her cell phone. Then Arnold was featured on a hymn that he initially thought his mama wrote.

“The words were in Mama’s handwriting stuck in her Bible, so I assumed she wrote it,” he readily admitted.

The festival continues the next two days. Friday features the Kody Norris Show, Fast Track, The Edgar Loudermilk Band, Coyote Ugly, and Jordan’s band. Saturday’s schedule includes The Malpass Brothers, Lonesome River Band, Darren Nicholson Band, Fast Track, Larry Cordle with Country Grass, and a Native American Show.

The Cherokee Family Style Festival offers a large tent-covered seating area, shuttles to/from the parking lot to the stage area, food and other vendors, and a jam tent.

Happy Holiday Campground is located at 1553 Walkertown Road, Cherokee, NC. For more info, call (919) 526-0662.

Photos by Bill Warren and Laura Ridge.

Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Heather Berry Mabe with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Alan Carpenter and Sherry Boyd at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Junior Sisk and Heather Berry Mabe at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent chats from the bus at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Kevin Lamm of Carolina Road at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Red Camel Collective at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Adam Haynes and Aaron McDaris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Chad Day with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Native American crafter at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Troy Pope and Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Milom Williams with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Milom Williams with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Milom Williams with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Troy Pope and Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sound crew changing out speakers at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Sound crew changing out speakers at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent snaps a photo with a fan at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Tony Mabe with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Johnathan Dillon with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Curt Love with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Heather Berry Mabe with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Junior Sisk and Heather Berry Mabe at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Backstage chat at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Colton Baker with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Campground pickin' at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Junior Sisk at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Stageside creek at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Mat Hooper and Stephen Burwell at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Eli Johnston with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Colton Baker with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent signing CDs at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
Rhonda Vincent's merch tent at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Laura Tate Photography
2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan and Allen Dyer with their spouses welcome everyone to the2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Chad Day with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Scott Burgess with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Troy Pope with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Milom Williams with Deeper Shade of Blue at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Johnathan Dillon with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Tony Mabe with Junior Sisk at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Red Camel C at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jerry Cole with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jesse Brock with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Junior Sisk and Lorraine Jordan at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Stephen Burwell with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Colton Baker with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Eli Johnston with Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Jacob Metz with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Mickey Harris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Adam Haynes and Aaron McDaris with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Junior Sisk at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Allen Dyer with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan with Carolina Road at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Wayne Morris with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Kevin Lamm with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Ben Greene with Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Authentic Unlimited at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Rhonda Vincent & The Rage at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren
Adam Haynes and Rhonda Vincent at the 2025 Cherokee Bluegrass Festival - photo © Bill Warren

About the Author

Sandy Hatley

Sandy Chrisco Hatley is a free lance writer for several NC newspapers and Bluegrass Unlimited magazine. As a teenager, she picked banjo with an all girl band called the Happy Hollow String Band. Today, she plays dobro with her husband's band, the Hatley Family.

