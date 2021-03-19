Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Popcorn makes Todd Taylor pick the banjo fast

Cheetos brand has chosen Nashville banjo player Todd Taylor to help them promote two new products, their Flamin’ Hot Popcorn and the Flamin’ Hot Wings sold by Cosmic Wings, prepared by Applebee’s.

Todd has been a professional musician most of his life, starting in his teens when he performed with his twin brother, Allen, as The Taylor Twins. Since that time he has gained prominence for his skill in adapting rock music to the banjo, and for setting the Guinness Book Record for World’s Fastest Banjo Player in 2007, playing Dueling Banjos at 210 beats per minute.

He has also been prominent in charitable work, especially with the Muscular Dystrophy Association, as he has suffered from a rare, genetic muscle disease since his early twenties. Fortunately it has not affected his playing.

Cheetos reached out to Taylor to create brief video advertisements for them to use online. His familiarity with the camera makes him a natural, and these clips are currently running on a number of web platforms.

This first is for the new Flamin’ Hot Popcorn, which makes our Todd play fast.

He also created this spot for the Flamin’ Hot Wings, offered for delivery through Uber Eats.

Hope he wiped down those strings.

Both of these commercials are being considered now for use on a number of television networks. Just remember, you saw it here first!