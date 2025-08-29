Chattanooga: what’s new? A chat with IBMA’s Ken White

With the 2025 Wold of Bluegrass convention is less than a month away, registered attendees have a lot of questions about the new site in Chattanooga, TN. IBMA Executive Director Ken White was kind enough to sit down with us recently to go over some of the things that will be different this year, as well as those that will stay the same.

Ken said that throughout the search for a new home for their main event following the decision to move on from Raleigh, NC, they had a number of large concerns.

“When we decided to move it was important to make sure any new home would have the right venues. The biggest concern was the hub of course, the Chattanooga Convention Center, which again is connected to a Marriott, but closer than in Raleigh. There’s no going under the street. Another big advantage is that Chattanooga Convention Center is on a single level.

The conference will have a similar feel. This facility is great.

There are several other nice hotels nearby. Making sure that attendees could find affordable hotels nearby was important in the choice. Several are within a block or two, and more just a couple more blocks further.”

White also spoke highly of the restaurant scene downtown, always something that IBMA visitors like to explore during World of Bluegrass.

Another big concern for attendees is the location and accessibility of the Bluegrass Ramble showcase venues.

“Four blocks south of the Convention Center is what they call the Choo Choo district, and we have our five Ramble venues there.

The Barrelhouse Ballroom is the biggest venue, with maybe 400-500 seats; the others seat maybe 200 folks.”

Those venues are:

“One thing that is different from Raleigh is that those Ramble venues were located some distance apart. Here they’re all close together, with lots of great restaurants right there as well.”

Another concern we’ve heard, especially from older attendees, is about transportation around town.

“There will be shuttles from hotels to the various Ramble spots. The city has a year-round shuttle from the Marriot to the Choo Choo.”

White said they had to compromise this year for the Awards Show location.

“Our first choice for the awards show was Tivoli Theater, but it is currently undergoing renovation. Hopefully next year we can be in there.

The Memorial Auditorium, where the show will be this year, is a few blocks further, with shuttles running to get folks to and from, and for the pre-awards reception.”

Perhaps the biggest difference from Raleigh will be the running of the weekend IBMA Bluegrass Live! festival, which be held at Miller Park, and in Miller Plaza and Patent Square.

“It will be a fully-ticketed, three-stage festival with all sorts of things inside the cordoned-off area, like food and drink. Our Youth Stage and a Chattanooga stage featuring local acts will be outside the ticketed venue.

The festival will be fenced in, with sets staggered so that attendees can choose which stage to visit inside. Each stage is only a short walk, maybe a couple minutes apart. The whole festival is two and a half blocks from the Marriott.

There will be no street festival, as the city doesn’t want to be in the event production business. There will be food and arts and crafts outside the fence as well.”

Downtown Chattanooga is reported to be a very safe area, patrolled regularly by police.

Again, the Marriott Hotel will host late night showcases, mostly along the second floor, which is where the hotel connects to the Convention Center. The Convention Center itself will also be hosting sponsored showcase events in the evening and late nights.

And what about the Marriott as a hotel – and what about elevators?

“The Marriott has a bank of eight elevators, but with slightly fewer rooms than in Raleigh.”

Ken tells us that exhibit hall is smaller, but since IBMA only used a third of the available space in Raleigh, he feels certain it will be sufficient. They have also made the necessary provisions should bad weather intrude.

He also asked us to remind everyone that holding World of Bluegrass and its associated events a week early is just an accommodation for this year. In 2026 things will move back to the last week of September going into October.

So, with things so close, how does Ken feel about World of Bluegrass 2025, his first on his own as the Executive Director?

“I feel pretty good. It’s that time of year where everybody starts getting excited about getting together.

The train has left the station, and it’s going to be great!”

Full details about World of Bluegrass 2025 can be found online. The IBMA Bluegrass Awards and IBMA Bluegrass Live! are separately ticketed events, and tickets for the Bluegrass Ramble showcases are also available on their own for those who would like to see the music, but not register for the full conference.

Here it comes – get on board!